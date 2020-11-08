Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain at record levels in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 continued their upward climb in North Dakota on Sunday, and state health officials reported 11 more coronavirus-related deaths.
Active cases reached a new daily high of 10,563 -- nearly 2,000 of them in Burleigh and Morton counties, which saw 207 new cases reported Sunday. They contributed to 1,111 new cases statewide, raising the pandemic total to 54,305. The daily positivity rate as reported by the state was 18.25%.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 240, a record. There were 12 staffed intensive care beds and 158 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and one staffed inpatient bed available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed intensive care beds and two staffed inpatient beds available.
The 11 new deaths raised North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 639. The new victims ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s, from the counties of Cass, Stutsman, Traill, Ward and Williams.
Statewide, there have been 43,103 recoveries and 1,881 hospitalizations.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 309,498 and total tests number 939,889, including 6,474 completed Saturday.
Records are based off the state's daily reports. Data on the health department's dashboard often is revised later.
Risk levels
Burleigh, Morton and 31 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 20 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; none are in the green "low risk" or blue "new normal" levels.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly.
A mask mandate passed by the Bismarck City Commission is in effect. It is not enforced and carries no penalties. More information can be found at www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarckstrong and on social media at www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
