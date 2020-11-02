Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations keep rising in North Dakota; Burleigh-Morton has bad October

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have taken another jump, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations have risen for a sixth straight day, according to the Department of Health.
State officials on Monday also reported the deaths of a 70-year-old Burleigh County woman, a 90-year-old Morton County man and seven other people in the counties of Dickey, Dunn, McLean, Sargent and Stutsman. Burleigh-Morton's pandemic death toll rose to 135, and the state's increased to 540 -- about half of which occurred in October.
Health officials reported 975 new cases of COVID-19, including 152 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 46,015. Burleigh-Morton ended October with more than 4,700 new cases -- nearly half of the area's pandemic total.
The Associated Press reported that North Dakota enters November continuing to lead the nation in the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Active cases statewide set a record for a fifth straight day, at 8,440, according to the health department data. Burleigh and Morton combined had 1,668 active cases, down slightly from Sunday's pandemic high.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota rose by 15, to 215, a new daily high. A month ago, hospitalizations were at 111.
There were 19 staffed intensive care beds and 209 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and five staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and 12 staffed inpatient beds available.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 297,447 and total tests number 884,557, including 8,204 completed Sunday. Statewide, there have been 37,035 recoveries and 1,656 hospitalizations.
Records are based off the state's daily reports. Data on the health department's dashboard often is revised later.
Risk level and mandate
Burleigh, Morton and 22 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 14 are in the green "low risk" level; and none are in the blue "new normal" level.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly.
A mask mandate passed by the Bismarck City Commission took effect Sunday. It is not enforced and carries no penalties. More information can be found at www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarckstrong and on social media at www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
