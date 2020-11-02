Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations keep rising in North Dakota; Burleigh-Morton has bad October

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have taken another jump, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations have risen for a sixth straight day, according to the Department of Health.

State officials on Monday also reported the deaths of a 70-year-old Burleigh County woman, a 90-year-old Morton County man and seven other people in the counties of Dickey, Dunn, McLean, Sargent and Stutsman. Burleigh-Morton's pandemic death toll rose to 135, and the state's increased to 540 -- about half of which occurred in October.

Health officials reported 975 new cases of COVID-19, including 152 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 46,015. Burleigh-Morton ended October with more than 4,700 new cases -- nearly half of the area's pandemic total.

The Associated Press reported that North Dakota enters November continuing to lead the nation in the number of new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Active cases statewide set a record for a fifth straight day, at 8,440, according to the health department data. Burleigh and Morton combined had 1,668 active cases, down slightly from Sunday's pandemic high.