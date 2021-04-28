Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

North Dakota's Health Department on Wednesday reported 154 new COVID-19 cases, but no new coronavirus-related deaths for a fifth straight day.

The new cases brought the state's pandemic total to 107,154, with 104,589 recoveries, 1,486 deaths and 4,111 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations rose by four from Tuesday, to 37. The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.06% from 7,016 tests completed Tuesday.

Active COVID-19 cases rose again statewide, to 1,079 -- 32 more than Tuesday. They rose by five in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 217.

About 536,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to about 276,000 people. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.