Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new highs in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached new highs in North Dakota on Sunday.

The state Department of Health reported 352 new cases in 34 counties from 5,964 tests, bringing active cases to a record 3,208.

New cases included 78 diagnoses in Burleigh County and 19 in Morton County. Burleigh leads the state with 615 active cases; Morton has 251.

A pandemic high of 81 people were hospitalized Sunday in the state, including 22 in intensive care beds. The virus has hospitalized 723 people total in the state since mid-March. Deaths of people with COVID-19 stand at 192, with no new deaths reported Sunday.

State and private labs have processed 582,629 tests of 228,255 North Dakota residents, 17,958 of whom have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Recoveries total 14,558.

Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.