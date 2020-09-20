Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new highs in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached new highs in North Dakota on Sunday.
The state Department of Health reported 352 new cases in 34 counties from 5,964 tests, bringing active cases to a record 3,208.
New cases included 78 diagnoses in Burleigh County and 19 in Morton County. Burleigh leads the state with 615 active cases; Morton has 251.
A pandemic high of 81 people were hospitalized Sunday in the state, including 22 in intensive care beds. The virus has hospitalized 723 people total in the state since mid-March. Deaths of people with COVID-19 stand at 192, with no new deaths reported Sunday.
State and private labs have processed 582,629 tests of 228,255 North Dakota residents, 17,958 of whom have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Recoveries total 14,558.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. They did not change this week.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
