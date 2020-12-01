Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop

The number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota fell for the ninth straight day on Monday, the same day the state Department of Health reported the deaths of 27 people who had the disease.
The state’s number of active cases now stands at 5,686, down by 791 from the previous day, officials said. Of those, 319 are hospitalized, which is 12 fewer than the prior day.
Five of the reported deaths were in Ward County and four were in Barnes County. Rolette and Grand Forks counties reported three deaths and Burleigh and Cass each reported two. A higher number of deaths reported on Tuesdays is likely due to a lag in reporting over the weekend, the department said. The state’s death toll now stands at 954.
Another 409 people tested positive from the 3,347 tests completed on Monday. A total of 79,655 people have tested positive since the pandemic started and a total of 1,147,587 tests have been completed in that span of time. The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 73,015, which includes 1,167 that were reported on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
The new positive cases included 169 in Cass County, 33 in Burleigh and 12 in Morton. Cass County currently has 1,162 active cases, followed by Burleigh with 827. Morton has 224.
There are 14 staffed intensive care beds and 246 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to the most recent information available. Sanford Health Bismarck had no available intensive care beds and two available inpatient beds. There were two open intensive care beds and 12 open inpatient beds at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.