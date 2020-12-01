Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop

The number of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota fell for the ninth straight day on Monday, the same day the state Department of Health reported the deaths of 27 people who had the disease.

The state’s number of active cases now stands at 5,686, down by 791 from the previous day, officials said. Of those, 319 are hospitalized, which is 12 fewer than the prior day.

Five of the reported deaths were in Ward County and four were in Barnes County. Rolette and Grand Forks counties reported three deaths and Burleigh and Cass each reported two. A higher number of deaths reported on Tuesdays is likely due to a lag in reporting over the weekend, the department said. The state’s death toll now stands at 954.

Another 409 people tested positive from the 3,347 tests completed on Monday. A total of 79,655 people have tested positive since the pandemic started and a total of 1,147,587 tests have been completed in that span of time. The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 73,015, which includes 1,167 that were reported on Monday.

The new positive cases included 169 in Cass County, 33 in Burleigh and 12 in Morton. Cass County currently has 1,162 active cases, followed by Burleigh with 827. Morton has 224.