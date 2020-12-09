Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop sharply in North Dakota

Health officials on Wednesday reported 473 new COVID-19 cases, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the statewide pandemic total to 86,149, with 80,515 recoveries and 2,984 hospitalizations.

Hospitals in the state had 24 staffed intensive care unit beds and 270 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health each had one staffed ICU bed open. Sanford had four staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had 14.

New deaths were reported in nine counties, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,080.

The new data came from 6,085 tests completed Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million tests have been completed in the state since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.

The health department this week began including the results of rapid antigen tests in its totals, following guidance from the independent Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and the CDC. Antigen tests can diagnose a coronavirus infection in 15 minutes, compared to several days with the more common nose or throat swab tests.

More information