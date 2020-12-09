Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop sharply in North Dakota

Active COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped dramatically in North Dakota on Wednesday, though health officials reported 16 new deaths including four in Burleigh County.
The Department of Health reported 284 hospitalizations, a decrease of 44, and 4,554 active cases, a decline of 220. Active cases statewide and in Burleigh-Morton counties have dropped by about 60% since Gov. Doug Burgum in mid-November approved measures including a mask mandate and capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and event venues.
Health experts in the state have attributed the drop to more North Dakotans heeding the mandate and other public health recommendations. Some people consider the mandate an infringement on personal freedom. But since it took effect, no one has been cited for an infraction for violating the order. Police and sheriffs have said they are prioritizing education and awareness of the mask mandate over enforcement.
The statewide measures are set to expire at the end of Sunday. Burgum was expected to hold a public briefing later Wednesday.
The North Dakota chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter signed by about 60 doctors to Burgum late last week, urging him to extend the statewide mask mandate at least two months. The group noted the sharp drop in active COVID-19 cases.
"North Dakotans need to remain vigilant and continue to wear masks over the winter months while immunizations gradually become available," the group wrote on Dec. 2. "Over 950 of our citizens have died already. Working together and keeping the statewide mask mandate will help to further reduce the rates of death and disability."
Data from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation sourced through the University of Maryland Social Data Science Center indicates mask usage increased from about one-fourth of North Dakota residents last spring to about one-third by early November and then to slightly more than half by mid-November.
Facebook surveys by Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group indicate 86% of North Dakotans now wear a mask in public, compared with 77% in early November.
The Associated Press reported earlier this week that after leading the country in the number of virus cases per capita for several weeks, North Dakota now ranks fourth, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week recommended "universal use of face masks" as a mitigation strategy, along with other measures.
Daily data
Health officials on Wednesday reported 473 new COVID-19 cases, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the statewide pandemic total to 86,149, with 80,515 recoveries and 2,984 hospitalizations.
Hospitals in the state had 24 staffed intensive care unit beds and 270 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health each had one staffed ICU bed open. Sanford had four staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had 14.
New deaths were reported in nine counties, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,080.
The new data came from 6,085 tests completed Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million tests have been completed in the state since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March.
The health department this week began including the results of rapid antigen tests in its totals, following guidance from the independent Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and the CDC. Antigen tests can diagnose a coronavirus infection in 15 minutes, compared to several days with the more common nose or throat swab tests.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
