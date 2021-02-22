Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop; no new deaths reported

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped again Monday, along with coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The state Health Department reported just 35 new cases of COVID-19 statewide from a relatively low 2,185 tests handled Sunday. Testing typically drops over the weekend. Health officials calculated a daily positivity rate of just 2.09%.

Active cases dropped by 15, to 710, including 137 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Hospitalizations statewide dropped by two, to 38. No new deaths were reported, leaving the state's pandemic death toll at 1,438.

There have been 99,312 COVID-19 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March, with 97,164 recoveries and 3,860 hospitalizations.

More than 111,000 North Dakotans have received an initial dose of coronavirus vaccine. More than 402,000 people have been tested at least once, and 1.6 million tests have been completed.

