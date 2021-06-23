Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop in North Dakota

North Dakota health officials confirmed just 15 new cases of COVID-19 and only 16 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Active coronavirus cases also fell again statewide, to 208, and they dropped below 50 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 49, according to the Health Department's virus dashboard. Burleigh still has the most active cases in the state at 40, two more than Cass County, home to Fargo.

The newly confirmed cases were from 1,704 tests completed Tuesday. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 1.16% and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.94%, in the target range of less than 5%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 110,614 confirmed virus cases, with 108,880 recoveries, 1,526 deaths and 4,342 hospitalizations.