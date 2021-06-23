Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop in North Dakota

North Dakota health officials confirmed just 15 new cases of COVID-19 and only 16 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Active coronavirus cases also fell again statewide, to 208, and they dropped below 50 in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 49, according to the Health Department's virus dashboard. Burleigh still has the most active cases in the state at 40, two more than Cass County, home to Fargo.
The newly confirmed cases were from 1,704 tests completed Tuesday. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 1.16% and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.94%, in the target range of less than 5%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 110,614 confirmed virus cases, with 108,880 recoveries, 1,526 deaths and 4,342 hospitalizations.
Nearly 618,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 91,100 doses in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 47.6% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 13.6% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.