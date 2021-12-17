Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop in North Dakota; vaccine guidance updated

North Dakota health officials on Friday reported four more COVID-19 deaths but also a drop in active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Health Department also issued new guidance on which COVID-19 vaccines are preferable, following new federal guidance.

The new deaths pushed the state's pandemic toll to 1,977. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The Health Department's virus dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties didn't change Friday, at 275 and 127, respectively. Cass County, home to Fargo, leads the state with 281 deaths, an increase of two from the previous day.

The department confirmed 335 new virus cases from 6,878 tests completed Thursday, and calculated a positivity rate of 5.17%. The 14-day rolling rate dropped again, reaching 6.25%. The state target is less than 5%, which hasn't been met since mid-August. But the rate has steadily declined from a recent reported high point of 7.66% on Dec. 3.

Active COVID-19 cases Friday slid back a bit, to 2,515 statewide and to 378 in Burleigh-Morton. Hospitalizations dropped by 11 from Thursday, to 146, the lowest total in a month. The most recent state data showed about 7% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 4% of intensive care unit beds open. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had two available staffed general care beds and one open ICU bed; Sanford Health Bismarck had two available inpatient beds but no ICU beds.

There have been 168,996 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 164,504 recoveries and 6,784 hospitalizations. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have spiked since summer due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Delta was first identified in North Dakota in late June and has since outmuscled other variants previously identified in the state.

North Dakota's state lab has identified 5,259 total cases of six variants, though there have been no new cases of alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu for about three months. Delta cases this week increased by 303, to a total of 3,864, according to data provided by Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

There have not yet been any document cases in North Dakota of the new omicron variant, which surfaced overseas and has now been confirmed in 36 states, including Minnesota, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The actual number of variant cases in North Dakota is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only 5-10% of total positive COVID-19 tests weekly undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined. That's enough to create a representative sample, according to Kruger.

There have been 423 hospitalizations and 66 deaths tied to variants in North Dakota; about three-fourths of both are linked to delta.

Vaccine preference

The Health Department on Friday advised vaccine providers in the state to give preference to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, in line with updated federal guidance.

U.S. health officials on Thursday said most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots.

The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations -- while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don't come with that risk and also appear more effective, according to CDC advisers.

The U.S. government has confirmed 54 clot cases -- 37 in women and 17 in men -- and nine deaths that included two men, The Associated Press reported. Two additional deaths are suspected.

”Both the mRNA and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccines continue to be safer than being unvaccinated and risking COVID-19 illness and associated severe outcomes; however, mRNA vaccines have a better safety profile and should be chosen over the Janssen vaccine,” North Dakota Immunization Director Molly Howell said.

There have been about 37,000 Janssen COVID-19 doses administered in North Dakota, accounting for less than 4% of the total doses in the state. There have been no clot cases reported in North Dakota.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Friday showed 63.2% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated.

Federal data differ from that on the state's vaccine dashboard, which is based on reports to the North Dakota Immunization Information System. Providers who don't get the COVID-19 vaccine through the state Health Department -- such as Indian Health Services, Veterans Affairs and Defense Department facilities -- don't necessarily report the doses they administer to the state system.

The state dashboard on Friday showed 58.4% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35.9% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 7.3% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. More than 18% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the state dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Kidder, Slope and Steele, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

