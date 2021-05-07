Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped in North Dakota on Friday, and no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

The state Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard showed 122 newly confirmed virus cases from 4,575 tests completed Thursday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.68%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 there have been 108,341 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 105,863 recoveries, 1,499 deaths and 4,170 hospitalizations. Forty people remained in a hospital Friday, down eight from the previous day.

Active COVID-19 cases statewide dropped below 1,000 again, to 979; in Burleigh-Morton counties they rose by three, to 239.

About 558,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with nearly 83,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. A little more than 42% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated.

More information

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.