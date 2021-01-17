Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop again in North Dakota; mask mandate ends Monday

Active cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped again Sunday, the day before the end of a statewide mask mandate and enforced business restrictions.
The state Health Department reported 152 new cases from 4,781 tests handled Saturday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3.61%. That brought the pandemic total to 95,864 cases, with 93,020 recoveries, 3,704 hospitalizations and 1,384 deaths, including three new deaths reported Sunday.
Active cases statewide stood at 1,460, down 53 from the previous day. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties numbered 243, up three from Saturday.
Eighty-five people with COVID-19 remained in the hospital Sunday statewide, down 10.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that the statewide mask mandate that took effect on Nov. 14 would be allowed to expire at 8 a.m. Monday. At the same time, business capacity limits in place the past two months will become recommendations rather than requirements.
Burgum cited a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rate over the past two months for lifting the measures. He also noted the availability of vaccines, rapid tests and new therapeutic treatments.
Local governments and school districts are still free to enact mandates. No local governments in the Bismarck-Mandan area have a mask mandate that is still in force. Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools both will continue to require masks on school grounds. The Legislature also will keep its mask requirement.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.