Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop again in North Dakota; mask mandate ends Monday

Active cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota dropped again Sunday, the day before the end of a statewide mask mandate and enforced business restrictions.

The state Health Department reported 152 new cases from 4,781 tests handled Saturday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3.61%. That brought the pandemic total to 95,864 cases, with 93,020 recoveries, 3,704 hospitalizations and 1,384 deaths, including three new deaths reported Sunday.

Active cases statewide stood at 1,460, down 53 from the previous day. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties numbered 243, up three from Saturday.

Eighty-five people with COVID-19 remained in the hospital Sunday statewide, down 10.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that the statewide mask mandate that took effect on Nov. 14 would be allowed to expire at 8 a.m. Monday. At the same time, business capacity limits in place the past two months will become recommendations rather than requirements.

