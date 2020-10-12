Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue steady rise in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 reached a new high in North Dakota for a fifth straight day Monday, while the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued a steady rise.

The Department of Health also reported the deaths of six more people, in Emmons, Dunn, Nelson and Traill counties, raising the state's pandemic total to 345. All of the new victims had underlying medical conditions, according to the state.

Active cases rose by 120 from the previous day, to 4,546. Burleigh and Morton counties have nearly 1,000 active cases, as does Cass County, home to Fargo. A month ago, active cases statewide stood at 2,758.

Hospitalizations increased by 14, to 158. A week ago, the number was 112, and a month ago it was 65.

Hospital capacity is a concern around North Dakota. There were 240 available staffed inpatient beds plus 20 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Sunday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available early Monday. There were six available staffed beds plus one ICU bed in Bismarck: three beds but no ICU beds at CHI St. Alexius Health and three beds plus one ICU at Sanford Health.