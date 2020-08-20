Active COVID-19 cases hit new high in North Dakota; Burleigh still leads state

Active cases of COVID-19, daily tests and newly confirmed cases all reached highs in North Dakota on Thursday.
The state Department of Health reported 274 new cases in 24 counties, out of 7,738 total tests. The totals exceeded the previous highs of 201 cases out of 7,182 tests on Aug. 13.
Active cases statewide rose to 1,394, nearly 200 more than the previous high of 1,213, on Sunday.
The new cases included 50 in Burleigh County and 14 in Morton. The region has developed into a hot spot with the reopening of the economy, increased gatherings of people and more public testing. A task force formed two weeks ago to address the issue is scheduled to meet again Friday.
Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 354, while Morton remained in fifth, with 117. Stark County, home to Dickinson, now ranks second, with 187. The county has seen a sharp uptick in cases recently, including an additional 65 reported Thursday.
Total COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic number 9,242, with 7,718 recoveries and 478 hospitalizations. There were 45 people still in the hospital Thursday, down four from the previous day. No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving that total at 130.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 184,787, and total tests number 414,477.
