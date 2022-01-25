Active COVID-19 cases fall in North Dakota, but omicron peak might be weeks away

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have fallen by more than one-third since reaching a coronavirus pandemic high over the weekend, though federal modeling suggests the state has not yet seen the peak of the omicron variant wave.

Active cases on Tuesday were at 7,690, a 36% drop from the record 11,991 that the Health Department reported Saturday on its virus dashboard. The trend in recent months has been that cases pick up as the workweek goes along, mirroring testing, which typically falls off over the weekend.

The Associated Press reported Monday that cases of the highly contagious omicron have crested in the U.S. and are dropping rapidly, following a pattern seen in Britain and South Africa, with researchers projecting a period of low spread in many countries by the end of March.

Omicron didn't arrive in North Dakota until late December. Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates a peak in the state might still be two weeks away, with a sharp dropoff in cases after.

While active cases have fallen the past few days, the state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate has increased for 29 straight days, hitting 19.62% on Monday. That was an eleventh consecutive day of a new pandemic high. The state target for that rate is less than 5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen this month but at a slower pace than cases. On Tuesday there were 173 virus patients in North Dakota hospitals, the highest reported daily total since Dec. 3.

The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 5.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had four open general care beds and one available ICU bed; Sanford Health had no beds listed in either category.

Nine more virus-related deaths have been reported since the weekend, raising the pandemic total to 2,078. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by two, to 289; Morton County's total was unchanged, at 136. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, rose by three, to 302.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 214,459 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, including 2,445 positives from 15,550 tests handled Monday, with 204,691 recoveries and 7,366 hospitalizations.

Records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.9%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 49.9% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 16% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.