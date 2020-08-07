Active COVID-19 cases fall in North Dakota; Burleigh-Morton task force meets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota health officials reported 150 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Friday but also 215 recoveries, helping lower active cases for the first time in five days.

Total COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic number 7,327, with active cases down 66 from the previous day to 1,053.

The Department of Health also reported the state's 110th coronavirus-related death, a Benson County man in his 40s with underlying health conditions.

The new cases confirmed in 26 counties included 25 cases in Burleigh and 19 in Morton. Burleigh continues to lead the state in active cases, with 260, and Morton is fourth, with 76. Cass County and Stark County rank second and third.

The Burleigh-Morton region has developed into a hot spot as the economy has reopened and some large gatherings were held over the Fourth of July holiday. A task force formed to address the matter met for the first time Friday.

Forty-eight people statewide remain in the hospital due to COVID-19, an increase of two from the previous day. A total of 408 people have been hospitalized at some point since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 165,701, and total tests number 346,669.