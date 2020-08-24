Active COVID-19 cases fall in North Dakota, Burleigh-Morton; McIntosh County has 3rd death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh and Morton counties on Monday dropped for the first time in a week, and they also fell statewide after four straight days of increases.

State health officials reported 127 new cases in 22 counties, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to an even 10,000. The new cases included 15 in Burleigh and seven in Morton. It was the lowest combined daily total for the two counties since Aug. 12, a span of nearly two weeks.

There were 1,657 active cases statewide, down from Sunday's high of 1,676, according to the Department of Health. Burleigh continued to lead the state, with 392 active cases, while Morton remained sixth, with 114. A task force of state and local officials has been working in recent weeks to address the rise in cases in the region this month.

Stark County, home to Dickinson, also is seeing a rapid rise. Twenty-one new cases were reported there on Monday. The county is third in the state in active cases, with 186. Sandwiched between Burleigh and Stark is Grand Forks, where the University of North Dakota has seen a surge in cases as the fall semester begins. UND officials last Thursday said 71 active reported cases had been tied to campus, and that students in six fraternity and sorority houses had been quarantined.