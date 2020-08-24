Active COVID-19 cases fall in North Dakota, Burleigh-Morton; McIntosh County has 3rd death

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh and Morton counties on Monday dropped for the first time in a week, and they also fell statewide after four straight days of increases.
State health officials reported 127 new cases in 22 counties, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to an even 10,000. The new cases included 15 in Burleigh and seven in Morton. It was the lowest combined daily total for the two counties since Aug. 12, a span of nearly two weeks.
There were 1,657 active cases statewide, down from Sunday's high of 1,676, according to the Department of Health. Burleigh continued to lead the state, with 392 active cases, while Morton remained sixth, with 114. A task force of state and local officials has been working in recent weeks to address the rise in cases in the region this month.
Stark County, home to Dickinson, also is seeing a rapid rise. Twenty-one new cases were reported there on Monday. The county is third in the state in active cases, with 186. Sandwiched between Burleigh and Stark is Grand Forks, where the University of North Dakota has seen a surge in cases as the fall semester begins. UND officials last Thursday said 71 active reported cases had been tied to campus, and that students in six fraternity and sorority houses had been quarantined.
State officials on Monday also reported another death related to COVID-19 -- a McIntosh County woman in her 90s who had underlying medical conditions. It's the third such death in the county that's home to Ashley and Wishek, and it raised the state total to 137.
There have been 8,206 recoveries statewide, with 505 hospitalizations. Fifty-one people remained in the hospital Monday, down one from the previous day.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 192,018, and total tests number 435,276, including 2,584 tests processed Sunday.
Free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing is planned from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday; and from 1-3 p.m. at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on Wednesday.
North Dakota remained in the green or "low" risk level on Monday. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
