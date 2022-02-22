Active COVID-19 cases fall again in North Dakota; no new deaths reported for 3rd straight day

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday confirmed 166 new COVID-19 cases, and no new virus-related deaths for a third consecutive day.

Coronavirus cases have been tailing off as the omicron variant wave wanes. Active COVID-19 cases declined again Tuesday, to 1,291, and the state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate, at 7.9%, ticked ever closer to the state target of less than 5%.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed 94 COVID-19 hospitalizations, unchanged from Monday. The most recent state data showed about 10.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 7% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had six open general care beds and two available ICU beds; Sanford Health had four inpatient beds but no ICU beds.

There have been 237,128 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, with 233,663 recoveries, 7,769 hospitalizations and 2,174 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data shows 65.1% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.5%. The national averages are 74.8% and 68.8%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.4% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 44.7%.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Grant, Sheridan, Renville and Burke, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.