Active COVID-19 cases fall again in Burleigh-Morton but reach new high statewide

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh and Morton counties dropped sharply for a second straight day, but state health officials on Tuesday reported a fifth coronavirus-related death in Morton County.
The death of the man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions brought the state total to 138.
Active cases statewide rose to another new daily high of 1,681, and they jumped dramatically in Grand Forks County, which supplanted Burleigh as the top county in active cases. Cases have spiked at the University of North Dakota in the city of Grand Forks as classes have resumed.
Grand Forks County had 383 active cases on Tuesday, followed by Burleigh at 377. Morton had 98 active cases, sixth in the state. The neighboring counties have seen active cases drop by 53 since Sunday, after six straight days of increases.
State health officials reported 234 new cases in 23 counties, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 10,229. The new cases included 36 in Burleigh and three in Morton.
There have been 8,410 recoveries statewide, with 519 hospitalizations. Fifty people remained in the hospital Tuesday, down one from the previous day.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 193,599, and total tests number 438,451, including 3,173 tests processed Monday.
Free public drive-thru COVID-19 testing is planned from 1-3 p.m. at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on Wednesday.
North Dakota remained in the green or "low" risk level on Tuesday. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.