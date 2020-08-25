Active COVID-19 cases fall again in Burleigh-Morton but reach new high statewide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh and Morton counties dropped sharply for a second straight day, but state health officials on Tuesday reported a fifth coronavirus-related death in Morton County.

The death of the man in his 90s with underlying medical conditions brought the state total to 138.

Active cases statewide rose to another new daily high of 1,681, and they jumped dramatically in Grand Forks County, which supplanted Burleigh as the top county in active cases. Cases have spiked at the University of North Dakota in the city of Grand Forks as classes have resumed.

Grand Forks County had 383 active cases on Tuesday, followed by Burleigh at 377. Morton had 98 active cases, sixth in the state. The neighboring counties have seen active cases drop by 53 since Sunday, after six straight days of increases.

State health officials reported 234 new cases in 23 counties, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 10,229. The new cases included 36 in Burleigh and three in Morton.

There have been 8,410 recoveries statewide, with 519 hospitalizations. Fifty people remained in the hospital Tuesday, down one from the previous day.