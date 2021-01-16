Active COVID-19 cases drop to nearly 1,500 in North Dakota; 8 new deaths reported

North Dakota's Department of Health reported active cases of COVID-19 dropping to 1,513 on Saturday, as well as eight new deaths.
Seven people were newly hospitalized, for a total of 95 statewide. The eight deaths are of three men and five women ranging in age from their 60s to 90s, from Burleigh, Cass, LaMoure, Renville, Stutsman, Walsh and Ward counties.
North Dakota's coronavirus-related death toll stands at 1,381 people, including 274 in Burleigh and Morton counties.
The department reported 127 new cases on Saturday from 4,954 test results. Burleigh and Morton counties added 12 new cases. The two counties have 240 active cases of COVID-19.
North Dakota has logged 95,714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic emerged in the state in March. That's approximately one in eight North Dakotans. More than 92,800 people have recovered.
State and private labs have handled nearly 1.5 million tests of 387,295 people. A total 3,704 people have been hospitalized.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are not hosting free COVID-19 testing this Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The weekly testing is to resume Jan. 25.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. People should enter from Third Avenue and form a line on First Street, according to Coal Country Community Health Center.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.
People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
Emmons County Public Health will offer testing Thursday by appointment. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate expires at 8 a.m. Monday. Business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 29, though on Monday they become recommendations rather than requirements. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/2Xq34tk.
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.