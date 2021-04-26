Active COVID-19 cases drop over weekend in North Dakota, but hospitalizations rise

State health officials on Monday reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and no new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday. Hospitalizations increased, however.

Active cases statewide were at 1,031, a drop of 141 from Friday. In Burleigh-Morton counties they totaled 223, a decline of 30 from Friday. Virus case data typically drops off over the weekend as testing declines.

North Dakota's pandemic death toll remains at 1,486.

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 106,809 confirmed virus cases, with 104,292 recoveries and 4,093 hospitalizations. Forty-five COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday, up four from Friday.

About 531,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to more than 274,500 people. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains on hold in North Dakota while federal officials further research its safety.

