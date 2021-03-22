Active COVID-19 cases drop in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

North Dakota's Health Department on Monday reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases and no new coronavirus-related deaths.
Active cases dropped by 24, to 702, with 74 of them in Burleigh-Morton counties. The state's pandemic death toll remained at 1,461, with just 12 recorded so far this month.
Health officials reported 50 new COVID-19 cases from 695 tests completed Sunday, and calculated a positivity rate of 8.58%. Testing typically drops off over the weekend.
Since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, there have been 101,701 confirmed cases in the state, with 99,538 recoveries and 3,910 hospitalizations. Nineteen people remained in a hospital Monday, up one from the previous day.
There have been about 340,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in the state to about 204,000 people. Some vaccines require two doses.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.