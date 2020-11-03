Active COVID-19 cases drop in North Dakota for first time in 6 days; 15 more deaths reported

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped slightly on Tuesday after five straight days of records, but the state Department of Health reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths.
Three of the deaths were Burleigh County residents -- three women in their 90s. Other deaths were in the counties of Benson, Cass, Dickey, LaMoure, Pierce, Rolette, Stark, Towner and Ward, involving victims ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. They raised the state's pandemic death toll to 555; one-fourth of them have been in Burleigh-Morton.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations remained unchanged from the previous day, at a record 215. There were 19 staffed intensive care beds and 206 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and five staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed intensive care beds and 10 staffed inpatient beds available.
Health officials reported 1,198 new cases of COVID-19, including 188 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 47,187. Statewide, there have been 38,236 recoveries and 1,702 hospitalizations.
Active cases in North Dakota dropped by 44, to 8,396. Burleigh led the state with 1,237, followed by Cass County with 1,229 and Ward County with 1,222. Morton County had 439.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 299,490 and total tests number 892,557, including 7,997 completed Monday.
Records are based off the state's daily reports. Data on the health department's dashboard often is revised later.
Risk levels
Burleigh, Morton and 22 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 14 are in the green "low risk" level; and none are in the blue "new normal" level.
The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced. The state reviews the county levels weekly.
A mask mandate passed by the Bismarck City Commission took effect Sunday. It is not enforced and carries no penalties. More information can be found at www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarckstrong and on social media at www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov and www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
