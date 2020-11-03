Active COVID-19 cases drop in North Dakota for first time in 6 days; 15 more deaths reported

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped slightly on Tuesday after five straight days of records, but the state Department of Health reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths.

Three of the deaths were Burleigh County residents -- three women in their 90s. Other deaths were in the counties of Benson, Cass, Dickey, LaMoure, Pierce, Rolette, Stark, Towner and Ward, involving victims ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. They raised the state's pandemic death toll to 555; one-fourth of them have been in Burleigh-Morton.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations remained unchanged from the previous day, at a record 215. There were 19 staffed intensive care beds and 206 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to state data. Sanford Health Bismarck had one staffed intensive care bed and five staffed inpatient beds available. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck had no staffed intensive care beds and 10 staffed inpatient beds available.

Health officials reported 1,198 new cases of COVID-19, including 188 in Burleigh-Morton, raising the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 47,187. Statewide, there have been 38,236 recoveries and 1,702 hospitalizations.