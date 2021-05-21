Active COVID-19 cases drop in North Dakota, but hospitalizations rise

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped again Friday, but coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state increased a second straight day.

There were 654 active cases statewide, down 28 from Thursday; there were 128 in Burleigh-Morton counties, down 10.

But 39 virus patients were in North Dakota hospitals, up four from the previous day and up 10 from Wednesday.

The state's coronavirus dashboard showed 69 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from 2,652 tests completed Thursday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.53%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 109,509 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 107,348 recoveries, 4,242 hospitalizations and 1,507 deaths. No new deaths were reported Friday.