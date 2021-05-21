Active COVID-19 cases drop in North Dakota, but hospitalizations rise

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped again Friday, but coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state increased a second straight day.
There were 654 active cases statewide, down 28 from Thursday; there were 128 in Burleigh-Morton counties, down 10.
But 39 virus patients were in North Dakota hospitals, up four from the previous day and up 10 from Wednesday.
The state's coronavirus dashboard showed 69 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from 2,652 tests completed Thursday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.53%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 109,509 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 107,348 recoveries, 4,242 hospitalizations and 1,507 deaths. No new deaths were reported Friday.
About 580,300 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 86,300 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 44.6% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated. Less than 7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. Shots for teens are just getting underway.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.