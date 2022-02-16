Active COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000 in North Dakota; hospitalizations keep falling

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Wednesday dropped below 2,000 for the first time in more than six weeks.

The total of 1,966 active cases, with 375 in Burleigh-Morton counties, was the lowest since 1,629 reported Jan. 3, when cases were beginning to surge with the onset of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The spike quickly reached a pandemic high of 11,991 active cases reported on the Health Department's virus dashboard Jan. 22, but it has since been waning, as it has around the country. COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have plunged from 455,000 a day two weeks ago to 150,000 on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

In North Dakota, Wednesday was the fifth straight day that health officials reported fewer than 500 newly confirmed cases. The last similar stretch was in late December, right after omicron was first confirmed in the state. Daily cases often surpassed 2,000 during the height of the wave in January, and they hit a pandemic record of 3,131 reported Jan. 19.

Dropping hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations also rose in January, though not nearly to the levels seen in the days before the availability of vaccines. The state reported 109 patients Wednesday, compared with levels in the 180s in late January and early February.

As the number of COVID-19 patients has dropped, the number of available hospital beds around North Dakota has increased. State Health Resources and Response Section Chief Tim Wiedrich cautions against assuming a direct cause-and-effect since several factors including staffing shortages also impact available beds, but he said "I think it's safe to say that we're trending in the right direction."

The most recent state data showed about 10.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 8% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, both CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health had two open general care beds and one available ICU bed listed.

"We have seen some improvement in bed availability; however, the volume of COVID-19 patients remains significant in our facilities," CHI St. Alexius Health spokesman Jeremy Fettig told the Tribune. "We continue to encourage individuals to get vaccinated, follow masking guidelines, maintain social distance and practice frequent hand hygiene to limit the spread of COVID-19. Individuals who are vaccinated, and especially those who have received booster shots, are less likely to have severe symptoms that require hospitalization."

Forecasting by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the number of new daily confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions in North Dakota likely will continue decreasing over the next four weeks.

State of the pandemic

Gov. Doug Burgum during his State of the State address Wednesday stressed that "Vaccines remain the best defense against COVID, drastically reducing the need for hospitalization."

He touted the high vaccination rates in skilled nursing facilities in the state, saying it's "evidence of our focus on protecting the most vulnerable."

CDC data shows that 93% of nursing home residents in North Dakota are considered fully vaccinated and 86% of residents have received a booster dose. Both rates are among the highest in the country.

But overall, North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data shows 65% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.4%. The rates are well below the national averages of 74.6% and 68.6%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41% of people in that age group have received a booster, near the national rate of 44.4%.

Other daily data

The Health Department on Wednesday also reported three more virus-related deaths, raising the state's pandemic toll to 2,168.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County rose by two on Wednesday, to 295; Morton County's total was unchanged, at 140. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, also was stable, at 324.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate fell by nearly a full percent for a second consecutive day, to 10.39%. The state target is less than 5%. The rate in January reached as high as 19.69% -- a pandemic record -- but it has since fallen 20 straight days.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Billings, Sheridan and Griggs, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

