Active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 in North Dakota; vaccine hesitancy still a problem

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. About 47% of North Dakotans age 18 and older have received one dose, relatively unchanged from last week. The percentage on the state vaccine dashboard actually declined by two-tenths of a percent, but that was due only to a technical data adjustment, according to Health Department spokesman Paul Teeple said.

A little more than 41% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up less than 2% from a week ago. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.

North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 74,447 people per 100,000 population -- ranks 28th in the nation among states and the District of Columbia, according to the CDC tracking site. That's down from 25th last week and 14th the week before.