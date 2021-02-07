Active COVID-19 cases drop again in North Dakota; software problem resolved

North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported another drop in active COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Active cases stood at 781, including 183 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The state's pandemic death toll remained at 1,428.
Health officials reported 49 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,673 tests handled Saturday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.42%.
The Associated Press reported that there were about 182 new cases per 100,000 people in North Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 50th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. One in every 1,395 people in North Dakota tested positive in the past week.
There have been 98,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic last March, with 95,946 recoveries and 3,805 hospitalizations. Thirty-nine coronavirus patients remained in the hospital Sunday, up three from the previous day. Nine people are being treated in intensive care units. The state's hospital tracker shows there are 56 staffed ICU beds and 402 staffed inpatient beds available throughout the state.
State and private labs have processed tests on 397,256 people, and conducted nearly 1.6 million total tests.
Software glitch
The results of 641 positive COVID-19 test results between Nov. 7 and Jan. 8 are being considered inconclusive due to a software problem discovered at the state lab last month, according to the department. The people impacted have been notified of the error.
Lab staff manually went through all of the results, and the matter is now considered resolved, according to Dr. Christie Massen, chief laboratory officer.
Lab staff continue to manually review all raw data before releasing results. The lab also has increased the frequency of routine maintenance and software verification.
“While these lab issues are rare, we are committed to transparency to the public and the individuals we serve,” Massen said. “We take these malfunctions seriously and work to quickly identify and resolve the issues.”
The state lab has analyzed more than 1 million samples since the start of the pandemic.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.