Active COVID-19 cases drop again in North Dakota; software problem resolved

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The results of 641 positive COVID-19 test results between Nov. 7 and Jan. 8 are being considered inconclusive due to a software problem discovered at the state lab last month, according to the department. The people impacted have been notified of the error.

Lab staff manually went through all of the results, and the matter is now considered resolved, according to Dr. Christie Massen, chief laboratory officer.

Lab staff continue to manually review all raw data before releasing results. The lab also has increased the frequency of routine maintenance and software verification.

“While these lab issues are rare, we are committed to transparency to the public and the individuals we serve,” Massen said. “We take these malfunctions seriously and work to quickly identify and resolve the issues.”

The state lab has analyzed more than 1 million samples since the start of the pandemic.

More information