Active COVID-19 cases dip, North Dakota reports 2 new deaths

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota dipped slightly Friday, but the State Department of Health reported two new deaths.

Active cases were down by 53 for a total of 1,183. Cases were above 200 in the Burleigh-Morton area for the second day, totaling 207.

The deaths of a Ward County man in his 70s and a Renville County woman in her 60s were reported by the state, bringing North Dakota's COVID-19 death toll to 1,470.

Testing was also down significantly from Thursday, with 4,867 processed compared to nearly 9,000 the day before. The state reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 3.64%.

Since the pandemic began last March, there have been 104,488 confirmed cases, 101,835 recoveries and 3,995 hospitalizations.

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized with the disease, up four from Thursday.

About 253,000 people have received almost 454,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.

