Active COVID-19 cases dip, North Dakota reports 2 new deaths

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota dipped slightly Friday, but the State Department of Health reported two new deaths.
Active cases were down by 53 for a total of 1,183. Cases were above 200 in the Burleigh-Morton area for the second day, totaling 207.
The deaths of a Ward County man in his 70s and a Renville County woman in her 60s were reported by the state, bringing North Dakota's COVID-19 death toll to 1,470.
Testing was also down significantly from Thursday, with 4,867 processed compared to nearly 9,000 the day before. The state reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 3.64%.
Since the pandemic began last March, there have been 104,488 confirmed cases, 101,835 recoveries and 3,995 hospitalizations.
Thirty-seven people are hospitalized with the disease, up four from Thursday.
About 253,000 people have received almost 454,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
