Active COVID-19 cases decline again in North Dakota; Burgum schedules afternoon briefing

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped again Friday, while hospitalizations crept upward but remained below 100 statewide.

Active cases stood at 1,675, down 84% from the recent high in late November, according to the Health Department. Hospitalizations were at 88, down 73% from the recent high two months ago.

The declines began after Gov. Doug Burgum in mid-November implemented a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions. Some people credit those measures for the drop; others view them as infringements on personal freedom.

The governor in late December lifted an order that restricted bars and restaurants to takeout, curbside and delivery in the late-night and early morning hours. Burgum earlier this month eased business capacity restrictions, and scheduled their end for Jan. 29. The mask mandate expires Monday. Burgum planned a public briefing on pandemic matters later Friday, with the mandate a possible topic.

Health officials on Friday reported 233 new COVID-19 cases from 7,258 tests handled Thursday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3.82%.