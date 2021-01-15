Active COVID-19 cases decline again in North Dakota; Burgum schedules afternoon briefing

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped again Friday, while hospitalizations crept upward but remained below 100 statewide.
Active cases stood at 1,675, down 84% from the recent high in late November, according to the Health Department. Hospitalizations were at 88, down 73% from the recent high two months ago.
The declines began after Gov. Doug Burgum in mid-November implemented a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions. Some people credit those measures for the drop; others view them as infringements on personal freedom.
The governor in late December lifted an order that restricted bars and restaurants to takeout, curbside and delivery in the late-night and early morning hours. Burgum earlier this month eased business capacity restrictions, and scheduled their end for Jan. 29. The mask mandate expires Monday. Burgum planned a public briefing on pandemic matters later Friday, with the mandate a possible topic.
Health officials on Friday reported 233 new COVID-19 cases from 7,258 tests handled Thursday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3.82%.
There have been 95,599 confirmed cases in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic last March, with 92,551 recoveries, 3,699 hospitalizations and 1,373 coronavirus-related deaths, including eight new deaths reported Friday.
New treatment
The state of North Dakota and the North Dakota Medical Association are encouraging people who test positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk for serious complications to talk with their health care providers about new treatment options.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November authorized monoclonal antibodies. The new medications bamlanivimab and casirivimab/imdevimab are designed to reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe illness, according to Dr. Joshua Ranum, an internist with West River Health Services in Hettinger and vice president of the medical association.
"Research has shown that of those who have received the treatment, only 3% required hospitalization,” he said.
The state has begun distributing the medications to major hospitals in North Dakota, including in Bismarck, according to Burgum.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38JC1Qj. People also can call the Health Department's COVID-19 hotline at 866-207-2880, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information
Violations of the statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/2Xq34tk.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
