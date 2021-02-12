Active COVID-19 cases creep upward again; vaccine doses administered surpass 150,000

Active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh-Morton counties and the state as a whole ticked upward on Friday for a third straight day, though they remained well below coronavirus pandemic highs.

Active cases climbed above 800 statewide and reached 210 locally, according to the state Health Department. During the height of the pandemic last November, the statewide number surpassed 11,600 and the regional number reached 2,200.

State officials on Friday reported 118 new cases around the state, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 2.1% from 7,219 tests completed Thursday. The pandemic total rose to 98,466 cases, with 96,234 recoveries, 3,827 hospitalizations and 1,431 deaths including one new one reported Friday.

Thirty-nine people with COVID-19 remained in a North Dakota hospital, unchanged from the previous day.

The number of vaccine doses administered around the state surpassed 150,000, with the number of residents who have received at least one dose nearing 100,000. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.

