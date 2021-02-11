Active COVID-19 cases creep up, but daily positivity rate remains low

North Dakota's Health Department on Thursday reported another day with a low rate of positive COVID-19 tests, though active cases crept up both statewide and in the Bismarck-Mandan region.

Officials reported 139 new cases out of 8,575 tests handled Wednesday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of just 2.08%. As a comparison, the daily rate during the height of the pandemic last November at times approached 20%.

Active cases Thursday rose by 36 statewide, to 795. In Burleigh-Morton counties they rose by 10, to 208. It was the first time in nearly three weeks that the area total surpassed 200.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have been 98,353 cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March, with 96,128 recoveries, 1,430 deaths and 3,827 hospitalizations. Thirty-nine COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday, up five from the previous day. One new death was reported, in Cass County.

More information