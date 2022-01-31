Active COVID-19 cases continue to wane in North Dakota; state makes changes to dashboard

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to tail off in North Dakota after reaching a pandemic high a little more than a week ago.

Active cases on Monday stood at 5,449, less than half of the record 11,991 reported on Jan. 22. It also marked a substantial drop from Saturday's report of 9,034, which reflected tests processed Friday.

A typical drop in testing over the weekend was one of the reasons for Monday's sharply lower total, but there also are signs the wave of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus might be starting to loosen its monthlong grip on the state.

The Health Department confirmed 6,988 new cases of COVID-19 the first full week of January, 12,717 the second week and 16,120 the third week -- including a record daily total of 3,131 cases on Jan. 19. Last week, confirmed cases fell back to 11,956.

North Dakota's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate began a 33-day rise on Christmas Day -- six days after omicron was first confirmed in the state -- going from 5.64% to 19.69% reported last Thursday. But the rate has now fallen four consecutive days, to 19.09%. The state target is less than 5%.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also indicates a sharp decline in cases in the state in the near future.

The state Health Department's virus dashboard on Monday showed 369 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths for a third straight day. However, hospitalizations rose to 184 -- the highest reported total since late October during the height of the delta variant wave that has since waned.

The most recent state data showed about 7.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 5.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, both Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health had one open general care bed but no available staffed ICU beds.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 there have been 223,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 216,178 recoveries, 7,482 hospitalizations and 2,093 deaths.

Records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

Dashboard changes

The Health Department on Monday made changes to its virus dashboard.

The tabs at the top that can be clicked on for additional information are now colored for easier identification. The hospitalization tab has been renamed "outcomes" to reflect the additional data available in that layer, such as more comprehensive information on virus-related deaths. A "reinfections" tab has been added.

The vital records data tables that were below the dashboard have been removed. The information remains available on the Vital Records Publications page at https://www.health.nd.gov/vital/vr-publications, under either Vital Events Summary or Provisional Data Report.

The accordion menus that were below the dashboard also have been removed. That data is available in the Public Data Download file on the dashboard's main page.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.8% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.1%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 46.7% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 17.4% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

