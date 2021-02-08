Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop

The North Dakota Department of Health reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases Monday.

The number of active cases is down 16 from Sunday for a total of 765 cases in the state. Thirty-four new cases were reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 98,184 people have tested positive for the virus, and 95,991 have recovered, 42 of which were reported Monday.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalization is at 40, which is up one from the previous day.

The department also provided more information about two deaths that were included in state data over the weekend. Two Cass County women, one in her 60s and one in her 90s, died with the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,428.

The state Department of Health reported that 1,823 new tests were processed with a positivity rate of 2.27%. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,560,192 tests have been completed.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, 86,372 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 135,530 total doses have been administered in North Dakota.

