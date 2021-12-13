Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in North Dakota; 4 deaths reported over weekend

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to fall in North Dakota, though health officials over the weekend reported four more coronavirus-related deaths.

A typical weekend drop-off in testing brought active cases to 2,236 statewide and 371 in Burleigh-Morton counties on Monday, according to the Health Department's virus dashboard. Both totals are the lowest since late August, when case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths began spiking due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The new deaths brought the state's pandemic total to 1,948. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not change over the weekend, at 272 and 127, respectively.

While active cases have fallen in recent weeks, virus-related hospitalizations and the scarcity of hospital beds haven't changed much. Monday's dashboard showed 165 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds open. Sanford Health Bismarck had four available staffed general care beds, and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had five. Neither hospital had any open ICU beds listed.

There have been 167,271 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 124 cases reported Monday from 1,138 tests completed Sunday. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 11.65% and a 14-day rolling rate of 6.99%. The state target for the two-week rolling rate is less than 5%. It had been above 7% for about a month before dropping below that mark over the weekend.

There have been 163,087 COVID-19 recoveries and 6,708 hospitalizations in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 58.1% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 6.1% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. More than 17% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.