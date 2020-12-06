Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop; hospitalizations increase

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in North Dakota, but the Department of Health reported an increase in hospitalizations Sunday.
The department reported 474 new active COVID-19 cases for a total of 4,696, down 52 from Saturday.
Cass County reported 164 new cases, Burleigh reported 80, Ward reported 35, Grand Forks reported 26, Williams reported 18 and Morton reported 16.
North Dakota has dropped to fourth in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
North Dakota had for many weeks led the country in the number of virus outbreaks compared to population. South Dakota ranks first in the number of new cases per capita, according to data assembled Saturday and reported by The Associated Press.
The number of hospitalizations stands at 305, which is up seven from Saturday.
The Department of Health also reported six new deaths Sunday. Three of the deaths came from Stutsman County, and Burleigh, Cavalier and Grant counties each reported one death. A total of 1,013 people have died.
Nearly 77,000 North Dakotans have recovered from the coronavirus, including 523 new recoveries. The department also reported 7,521 tests processed Saturday, and the number of tests processed during the pandemic now totals 1,192,122.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
