Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop; hospitalizations increase

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in North Dakota, but the Department of Health reported an increase in hospitalizations Sunday.

The department reported 474 new active COVID-19 cases for a total of 4,696, down 52 from Saturday.

Cass County reported 164 new cases, Burleigh reported 80, Ward reported 35, Grand Forks reported 26, Williams reported 18 and Morton reported 16.

North Dakota has dropped to fourth in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

North Dakota had for many weeks led the country in the number of virus outbreaks compared to population. South Dakota ranks first in the number of new cases per capita, according to data assembled Saturday and reported by The Associated Press.

The number of hospitalizations stands at 305, which is up seven from Saturday.

The Department of Health also reported six new deaths Sunday. Three of the deaths came from Stutsman County, and Burleigh, Cavalier and Grant counties each reported one death. A total of 1,013 people have died.