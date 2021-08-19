Active COVID-19 cases continue steep rise in North Dakota; another death reported

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota jumped by more than 100 for a third straight day on Thursday, reaching 1,353 -- triple the number at the start of the month.
The state's coronavirus dashboard also showed another virus-related death -- the fourth reported in the last three days, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,549.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the dashboard did not change, at 199 and 102, respectively. The two counties had 288 active virus cases on Thursday, the most since mid-January.
COVID-19 cases are spiking nationwide due primarily to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. North Dakota reported 254 new virus cases from 5,329 tests completed Wednesday, and the state calculated a positivity rate of 5.01%.
The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate increased to 5.20%. That rate has stayed the same or risen for 29 straight days, and this week topped the state's target range of less than 5%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 114,179 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 111,277 recoveries and 4,504 hospitalizations. Forty-four COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital, up three from the previous day.
State data showed 243 available staffed inpatient beds and 31 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota. Figures for the two Bismarck hospitals totaled five beds and four ICU beds.
About 667,700 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 98,850 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.2% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 21.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but 11 of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.