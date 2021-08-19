Active COVID-19 cases continue steep rise in North Dakota; another death reported

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota jumped by more than 100 for a third straight day on Thursday, reaching 1,353 -- triple the number at the start of the month.

The state's coronavirus dashboard also showed another virus-related death -- the fourth reported in the last three days, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,549.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the dashboard did not change, at 199 and 102, respectively. The two counties had 288 active virus cases on Thursday, the most since mid-January.

COVID-19 cases are spiking nationwide due primarily to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. North Dakota reported 254 new virus cases from 5,329 tests completed Wednesday, and the state calculated a positivity rate of 5.01%.

The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate increased to 5.20%. That rate has stayed the same or risen for 29 straight days, and this week topped the state's target range of less than 5%.

