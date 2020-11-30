Active COVID-19 cases continue drop in North Dakota; hospitalizations rise

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped for an eighth straight day, but hospitalizations neared a record.

The state's Department of Health on Monday reported 6,477 active cases of the virus, down 360 from the day before. Eight more people were hospitalized, for a total of 331, near the record 332 set earlier in November.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 15 available staffed intensive-care beds and 232 available staffed non-ICU beds in North Dakota. CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health in Bismarck each had one available staffed ICU bed. CHI St. Alexius Health had eight available staffed non-ICU beds; Sanford Health had one.

The department also reported seven new deaths of people with COVID-19, of five women and two men ranging in age from their 60s to 90s in Foster, Grand Forks, Morton, Pembina, Sioux and Ward counties. North Dakota's COVID-19 death toll stands at 927.

November has logged 361 of the deaths, the deadliest month so far for North Dakota in the pandemic.

Health officials also reported 598 new cases of COVID-19 in 45 counties, including 109 diagnoses in Burleigh and Morton counties, which have a combined 1,262 active cases. The neighboring counties have logged a combined 190 deaths related to COVID-19.