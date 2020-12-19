Active COVID-19 cases continue drop in North Dakota; Burgum terminates 31 executive orders 'no longer necessary'

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday terminated 31 executive orders issued that "have fulfilled their stated objectives and are no longer necessary."

All but two of the orders were more than six months old; the other two related to processing of November absentee ballots and mitigation measures announced last month that the governor let expire or extended with a separate order.

A statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.

Testing this week

The Bismarck Airport will host free, voluntary COVID-19 screenings using rapid antigen tests. Voluntary screenings for adults will take place on arriving flights Monday through Sunday, with the exception of Christmas Day, and approximately 45 minutes after each flight lands and deplanes. The site will be near the terminal baggage claim area.