Active COVID-19 cases continue drop in North Dakota; Burgum terminates 31 executive orders 'no longer necessary'

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota continued to drop on Saturday, state health officials reported.
Active cases fell to 2,885. The Department of Health reported 241 new cases from 5,598 test results, as well as 10 new hospitalizations, raising the total to 154 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Nearly 3,400 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic emerged in North Dakota in March.
The department also reported six new deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 1,231. The newly deceased are five men and one woman ranging in age from their 60s to 90s from Grand Forks, McLean, Ramsey, Stutsman and Walsh counties.
Burleigh and Morton counties logged 38 new cases Saturday. Active cases in the neighboring counties are at 513.
State and private labs have processed more than 1.26 million tests of 369,053 people. Of those, 89,788 people have tested positive for COVID-19, or about 1 in every 9 North Dakota residents. There have been 85,672 recoveries.
There were 27 available, staffed intensive-care beds in the state as of Saturday afternoon, as well as 382 available, staffed non-ICU beds.
CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health in Bismarck each had one available, staffed ICU bed. CHI St. Alexius Health had 16 available, staffed non-ICU beds; Sanford Health had eight.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday terminated 31 executive orders issued that "have fulfilled their stated objectives and are no longer necessary."
All but two of the orders were more than six months old; the other two related to processing of November absentee ballots and mitigation measures announced last month that the governor let expire or extended with a separate order.
A statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
Testing this week
The Bismarck Airport will host free, voluntary COVID-19 screenings using rapid antigen tests. Voluntary screenings for adults will take place on arriving flights Monday through Sunday, with the exception of Christmas Day, and approximately 45 minutes after each flight lands and deplanes. The site will be near the terminal baggage claim area.
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. People should enter from Third Avenue and form a line on First Street, according to Coal Country Community Health Center.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The starting time is a half hour later than the past few tests.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru testing event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.
People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 and speak with Adrianna or Jodie to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.
If a person tests negative on the BinaxNow rapid test, a PCR test must be completed. Those are the more common nose or throat swab tests, which take longer to provide a result. Antigen tests can diagnose a coronavirus infection in 15 minutes, compared to several days with PCR tests.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
Emmons County Public Health will not be holding its regular Thursday testing this week because the office is closing at noon on Christmas Eve.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
