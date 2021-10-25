Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend; 4 more deaths reported over weekend

State health officials on Monday reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 after a typical Sunday of lighter testing, and no new deaths.

Four more deaths were reflected over the weekend on the Health Department's coronovirus dashboard, however, raising the state's pandemic toll to 1,718. October has been the deadliest COVID-19 month in North Dakota this year, with nearly 100 deaths after a summer lull.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one, to 231. The total for Morton County was unchanged, at 114.

Active COVID-19 cases on Monday stood at 3,030, the lowest level in more than a month. About one-fifth of those cases were in Burleigh-Morton counties. Cases statewide have been trending downward after a recent spike that began in late summer with the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate dropped below 7% for the first time in a month, to 6.97%. The reported rate steadily rose from a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5 to 8.07% on Oct. 7, but it has been slowly declining since. The state target is less than 5%. The reported rate hasn't met that threshold since Aug. 16.

Deaths and hospitalizations have been slower to fall, as they typically lag a couple of weeks behind positive tests.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained high on Monday, at 173 -- though that was the lowest reported total in nearly three weeks. Still, fewer than 9% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available. A little more than 7% of intensive care unit beds were available.

The most recent state data showed 186 available staffed inpatient beds and 17 available ICU beds statewide. In Bismarck, neither Sanford Health nor CHI St. Alexius Health had any available beds listed in either category.

The Health Department has confirmed 145,003 COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with 140,355 recoveries and 5,801 hospitalizations.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 54.9% of eligible North Dakota adults and 33% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties but Cavalier, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. The transmission risk in the Bismarck-Mandan region is considered high.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

