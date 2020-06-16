Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop in North Dakota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported a drop in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and the state went a fifth straight day with no new coronavirus-related deaths confirmed.

The state Department of Health announced 23 more cases of COVID-19, raising the state total since the pandemic began to 3,124. There were 37 additional recoveries in the 24-hour period, bringing that total to 2,720 and dropping the number of active cases to 330.

Nine of the additional cases are in the hot spot of Cass County and nine are in Burleigh County. The counties of Morton, Grand Forks, McLean, Ransom and Walsh each have one additional case. Burleigh County has 44 active cases and Morton County eight.

Twenty-six people statewide remain hospitalized with COVID-19, down five from the previous day; 200 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease. Total deaths remain at 74.

Officials reported 1,797 total tests handled Monday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 135,691. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 88,651 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 875 from the previous day.