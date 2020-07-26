You are the owner of this article.
Active coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in North Dakota
Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

North Dakota has surpassed 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time, state data reported Sunday shows.

The state has 1,025 active cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus after another 141 people tested positive.

The bulk of the new cases are in the Bismarck area. Burleigh County had 34 cases in Sunday’s data. Morton County had eight new cases.

Burleigh County continues to have more active cases than any other county in North Dakota, at 249. Morton County has 81.

Other counties with high new case counts include Cass, home to Fargo, with 29 and Grand Forks with 21.

The new cases stem from 4,718 tests of North Dakota residents processed in labs Saturday.

The number of patients receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals has increased by three to 42 statewide.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 99 on Sunday. Another 81 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

