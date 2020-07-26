Active coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota has surpassed 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 for the first time, state data reported Sunday shows.

The state has 1,025 active cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus after another 141 people tested positive.

The bulk of the new cases are in the Bismarck area. Burleigh County had 34 cases in Sunday’s data. Morton County had eight new cases.

Burleigh County continues to have more active cases than any other county in North Dakota, at 249. Morton County has 81.

Other counties with high new case counts include Cass, home to Fargo, with 29 and Grand Forks with 21.

The new cases stem from 4,718 tests of North Dakota residents processed in labs Saturday.

The number of patients receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals has increased by three to 42 statewide.

The state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 99 on Sunday. Another 81 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

