Active coronavirus cases jump again in Burleigh County and North Dakota; total cases surpass 4,000

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota have taken another big jump, and the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 4,000, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

Active cases also rose in Burleigh and Morton counties, which have seen a sharp rise in cases this month. State officials are monitoring the situation, but Gov. Doug Burgum during a coronavirus public briefing on Wednesday said a task force to address the issue is not yet warranted.

A similar task force was put in place in the Red River Valley when Cass County and Fargo developed into a hot spot in April. Burleigh County this week supplanted Cass County in leading the state in active cases.

State officials Thursday reported a total of 99 new cases of COVID-19 in 19 counties, including 23 in Burleigh and five in Morton, raising the state total to 4,070.

Active cases in Burleigh County rose by 19 from the previous day, to 147, and in Morton by four, to 42. Statewide, active cases jumped to 521 -- up 82 from the previous day and an increase of 120 from two days prior.

The increases come as the state has reopened its economy and ramped up testing. There were 5,980 tests handled Wednesday and reported Thursday, a single-day high.