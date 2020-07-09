Active coronavirus cases jump again in Burleigh County and North Dakota; total cases surpass 4,000

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota have taken another big jump, and the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 4,000, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
Active cases also rose in Burleigh and Morton counties, which have seen a sharp rise in cases this month. State officials are monitoring the situation, but Gov. Doug Burgum during a coronavirus public briefing on Wednesday said a task force to address the issue is not yet warranted.
A similar task force was put in place in the Red River Valley when Cass County and Fargo developed into a hot spot in April. Burleigh County this week supplanted Cass County in leading the state in active cases.
State officials Thursday reported a total of 99 new cases of COVID-19 in 19 counties, including 23 in Burleigh and five in Morton, raising the state total to 4,070.
Active cases in Burleigh County rose by 19 from the previous day, to 147, and in Morton by four, to 42. Statewide, active cases jumped to 521 -- up 82 from the previous day and an increase of 120 from two days prior.
The increases come as the state has reopened its economy and ramped up testing. There were 5,980 tests handled Wednesday and reported Thursday, a single-day high.
Some other states that have reopened their economies are starting to close them again as they see a resurgence in cases. Burgum on Wednesday said the rise in active cases in North Dakota in recent days "is something that we need to pay attention to." However, he also noted that the daily rate of positive tests remains relatively low -- 3.4% overall and 1.5% in the last seven-day period. That's much lower than most other states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
"If other states are having to close up, let's be the one that stays open," Burgum said.
The number of people in North Dakota tested at least once is at 117,849; total tests number 214,167. Nearly one-third of those tests have come in the past three weeks.
A total of 257 people statewide have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, with 30 remaining so on Thursday. No new deaths were reported Thursday; that total remains at 85.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
