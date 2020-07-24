Active coronavirus cases in North Dakota rise again, but hospitalizations see big drop

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota climbed for a third straight day on Friday and two more deaths were attributed to COVID-19, but the number of people reported to be hospitalized due to the disease dropped dramatically.
The state Department of Health reported a total of 124 new cases in 29 counties, along with the deaths of a 50-year-old man in McIntosh County and an 80-year-old man in Williams County. Both had underlying medical conditions. It was the first death in McIntosh County, which is southeast of Burleigh County, and the second in Williams, home to Williston.
The new cases brought the statewide total to 5,614, with a new high of 970 active cases, an increase of 49 from the previous day. Active cases have risen by 176 since Tuesday, an increase of 22%. They've tripled since the beginning of the month, coinciding with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing statewide.
The department on Friday also reported a drop of 20 in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's a decrease of about one-third from Thursday's high of 57.
Friday's hospitalization data don't necessarily mean that many people were discharged on the same day, because there can be a lag in reporting, according to the state's Joint Information Center.
"The case workers enter this information based on when they get the information from the hospitals or the health information network," spokeswoman Nicole Peske said. She added that in this case, "one of our staff members did a little data clean up."
The department also reported three new hospitalizations, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 325, with 37 still admitted.
Records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.
Health officials Friday reported 15 new cases in Burleigh County, which has developed into a hot spot this month, and seven in neighboring Morton County. Active cases rose by five from the previous day in Morton but stayed level in Burleigh at 211.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 142,708, and total tests number 279,909. There have been 325 hospitalizations, 4,545 recoveries and 99 deaths.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
