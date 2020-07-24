Active coronavirus cases in North Dakota rise again, but hospitalizations see big drop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota climbed for a third straight day on Friday and two more deaths were attributed to COVID-19, but the number of people reported to be hospitalized due to the disease dropped dramatically.

The state Department of Health reported a total of 124 new cases in 29 counties, along with the deaths of a 50-year-old man in McIntosh County and an 80-year-old man in Williams County. Both had underlying medical conditions. It was the first death in McIntosh County, which is southeast of Burleigh County, and the second in Williams, home to Williston.

The new cases brought the statewide total to 5,614, with a new high of 970 active cases, an increase of 49 from the previous day. Active cases have risen by 176 since Tuesday, an increase of 22%. They've tripled since the beginning of the month, coinciding with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing statewide.

The department on Friday also reported a drop of 20 in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's a decrease of about one-third from Thursday's high of 57.

Friday's hospitalization data don't necessarily mean that many people were discharged on the same day, because there can be a lag in reporting, according to the state's Joint Information Center.