Active coronavirus cases in North Dakota reach new high; Burleigh County still leads state

Active coronavirus cases in North Dakota reached a new high on Sunday, a day after the state saw a record number of new daily cases.

The Department of Health reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 in 19 counties -- half of the 181 new cases reported Saturday, which was a new high. The cases reported Sunday included 27 in Burleigh County and 10 in Morton County.

Active cases statewide rose by one to 1,129, a new high. Active cases numbered 278 in Burleigh and 100 in Morton, first and third in the state, respectively, with Cass County in between.

Cases statewide since the start of the pandemic number 7,596. No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the total at 112, with 6,355 recoveries.

Forty-seven people statewide remain in the hospital due to COVID-19, down two from the previous day. A total of 415 people have been hospitalized at some point since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 168,672, and total tests number 358,142.