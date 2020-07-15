Active coronavirus cases fall in Burleigh and Morton counties, and in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of coronavirus dropped in North Dakota and in both Burleigh and Morton counties on Wednesday, and the state Department of Health reported no new deaths related to COVID-19.

Officials reported 72 new cases in 15 counties, raising the state total to 4,565. However, active cases fell by three, to 717.

Nine of the new cases were in Burleigh County, raising its total to 478, and one was in Morton County, bringing its total to 140. But active cases fell by two in Morton, to 39, and by 16 in Burleigh, to 168. Burleigh County continues to lead the state in active cases, however.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 126,564; total tests number 238,586.

A total of 284 people statewide have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, with 42 remaining so on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day. There were 75 new recoveries reported. The statewide death toll stands at 88.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.