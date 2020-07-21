Active coronavirus cases drop in North Dakota; state confirms 94th death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of coronavirus dropped in both Burleigh County and North Dakota on Tuesday, but state health officials also reported the state's 94th death related to COVID-19.

The Cass County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions was the 74th confirmed death in the county that's home to Fargo.

The Department of Health reported a total of 82 new cases in 20 counties, including 15 in Burleigh and three in Morton, raising the state total to 5,207. However, active cases statewide dropped 18 from the previous day's record, to 794. Active cases in Burleigh County dropped by five, to 162, and they stayed level in Morton at 49. Burleigh County led the state, however, with active cases in Cass County dropping by 22, to 147.

The increase in active cases in the state has coincided with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing. Several Bismarck establishments have temporarily closed in recent days. The latest was Noodlezip downtown, which posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that one of its workers had tested positive.

Public mass testing was being held at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, and a testing event was scheduled at Custer Health in Mandan from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.