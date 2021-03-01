Active coronavirus cases drop below 600 in North Dakota; Burleigh County has another death

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have dropped below 600.

The state Health Department on Monday reported just 45 new virus cases after a day of limited testing, which is typical for the weekend. Officials calculated a positivity rate of 3.09% on 1,983 tests handled Sunday.

Active cases fell to 571 statewide and to 106 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

No new virus-related deaths were reported Monday, though the deaths of three people were reported over the weekend, including a Burleigh County man in his 70s. The state's pandemic death toll is at 1,445; Burleigh-Morton's is at 280.

Since the onset of the pandemic about a year ago, there have been 99,852 cases of COVID-19 documented in North Dakota, with 97,836 recoveries and 3,861 hospitalizations. Twenty-five COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday, up four from Sunday.

