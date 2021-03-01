Active coronavirus cases drop below 600 in North Dakota; Burleigh County has another death

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have dropped below 600.
The state Health Department on Monday reported just 45 new virus cases after a day of limited testing, which is typical for the weekend. Officials calculated a positivity rate of 3.09% on 1,983 tests handled Sunday.
Active cases fell to 571 statewide and to 106 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
No new virus-related deaths were reported Monday, though the deaths of three people were reported over the weekend, including a Burleigh County man in his 70s. The state's pandemic death toll is at 1,445; Burleigh-Morton's is at 280.
Since the onset of the pandemic about a year ago, there have been 99,852 cases of COVID-19 documented in North Dakota, with 97,836 recoveries and 3,861 hospitalizations. Twenty-five COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday, up four from Sunday.
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.