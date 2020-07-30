Active coronavirus cases drop again in North Dakota; state records 103rd death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota dropped for a second straight day on Thursday, but health officials reported the state's 103rd death related to COVID-19.

The Ramsey County woman in her 80s had underlying health conditions, according to the state Department of Health. It was the second COVID-19 death in that county, which is home to Devils Lake.

Active cases statewide have dropped from a high of 1,084 on Tuesday to 1,017. They also have dropped in Burleigh and Morton counties, though Burleigh continued to lead the state on Thursday with 279. There were another 72 active in Morton.

State and local officials this week announced they are forming a task force to address a steep rise in cases in the Bismarck-Mandan region this month tied the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch on Wednesday said younger adults -- those in their 20s and 30s -- are driving the increase because they're more active in the community. She also said part of the reason for the recent surge in cases is that the area is now seeing the effects of large Fourth of July holiday gatherings.