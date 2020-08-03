Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota remain above 1,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota remained above 1,000 for a ninth straight day on Monday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

There were 1,090 active cases of COVID-19, up 12 from the previous day but down slightly from a new daily high set on Saturday. Records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.

Cases first surpassed 1,000 on July 26, coinciding with the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. They also have risen in Burleigh and Morton counties, the state's new hot spot, prompting state and local officials last week to launch a task force aimed at addressing the issue. Active cases on Monday numbered 271 in Burleigh County and 73 in Morton. Burleigh continues to lead the state, with Morton ranking third, behind Cass County.

State health officials on Monday reported a total of 127 new cases of COVID-19 statewide in 28 counties, including 19 cases in Burleigh and nine in Morton. That raises the statewide total to 6,785 since the start of the pandemic, with 5,590 recoveries.