Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota reach new high; no new deaths or hospitalizations

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota reached a new high on Friday, but hospitalizations remained stable and no coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the first time in a week.
The state Department of Health reported 343 new COVID-19 cases in 29 counties, including 38 in Burleigh and 28 in Morton, raising the state total to 12,973. Active cases numbered 2,513, including 411 in Burleigh and 153 in Morton. Active cases increased by 85 statewide and by 14 in Burleigh-Morton.
There have been 10,310 recoveries statewide, with 590 hospitalizations. Sixty-seven people remained in the hospital Friday, no change from the previous day.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 207,756, and total tests number 492,770, including 6,713 tests processed Thursday.
Eight North Dakota counties including Burleigh and Morton are in the yellow "moderate" risk level; 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
