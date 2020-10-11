Active cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations continue to rise in North Dakota; Kidder County has 1st death

State health officials on Sunday reported new highs for active cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related hospitalizations, along with three more deaths, including the first in Kidder County.
Active cases rose by 257 from the previous day, to 4,426. It was the fourth straight day for a new record. Burleigh and Morton counties have nearly 1,000 active cases, according to the Department of Health. Cass County, home to Fargo, has 851.
Hospitalizations increased by four, to 144. The number of people in hospitals has increased steadily for a week, and hospital capacity is a concern around North Dakota. There were 218 available staffed inpatient beds plus 19 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Saturday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available early Sunday.
There were six available staffed beds plus one ICU bed in Bismarck: three beds but no ICU beds at CHI St. Alexius Health and three beds plus one ICU at Sanford Health.
Health officials on Sunday reported the deaths of an Emmons County man in his 100s, a Stark County woman in her 70s and a Kidder County man in his 70s. All had underlying health conditions, according to the state. It was the first coronavirus-related death in Kidder County, the sixth in Emmons and the 25th in Stark, home to Dickinson. The deaths brought the statewide pandemic total to 339.
The health department reported 640 new cases of COVID-19 in 46 counties, including 134 in Burleigh and 38 in Morton, raising the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 27,265.
Statewide, there have been 22,500 recoveries and 1,076 hospitalizations. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 259,036 and total tests number 712,136, including 7,870 handled Saturday.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Twenty-two other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 23 are in the green or "low" risk level and six are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
