Active cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations continue to rise in North Dakota; Kidder County has 1st death

State health officials on Sunday reported new highs for active cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related hospitalizations, along with three more deaths, including the first in Kidder County.

Active cases rose by 257 from the previous day, to 4,426. It was the fourth straight day for a new record. Burleigh and Morton counties have nearly 1,000 active cases, according to the Department of Health. Cass County, home to Fargo, has 851.

Hospitalizations increased by four, to 144. The number of people in hospitals has increased steadily for a week, and hospital capacity is a concern around North Dakota. There were 218 available staffed inpatient beds plus 19 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Saturday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available early Sunday.

There were six available staffed beds plus one ICU bed in Bismarck: three beds but no ICU beds at CHI St. Alexius Health and three beds plus one ICU at Sanford Health.